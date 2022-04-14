The Munster Aberdeen Angus club hosted its annual spring bull sale in Bandon on 8 April. The sale attracted an entry of 25 bulls, with 18 turning out on the day. These 18 met a good demand, with 15 selling to come in with an 83% clearance. This strong clearance was matched with an average of €2,820/bull, up over €400 on last year’s sale.

The highlight on the day was when the pre-sale show champion sold for a new sale record price of €5,100. This was secured by Inchisine Todd, a September 2020-born bull bred by Denis O’Riordan, Macroom, Co Cork.

Ranking five stars on the replacement index, this bull is a son of stockbull Cooldaniel Rekie, with a host of former stock bulls on the dam’s side. Todd was secured by local Aberdeen Angus breeder, Derek Lovell.

Tapped out as reserve champion of the day by judge Gene Lynch was Briarhill Pavarotti W018. Bred and exhibited by Bryan O’Halloran, Templemartin, Co Cork, this bull is a son of the herd's stock bull Mercury Royal Figo.

Born in October 2020, this bull goes back to The Moss Ethelorence L132 and was knocked down at €3,000.

A further three bulls hit the €3,000 mark. Two of these came from the pen of sale topper Denis O’Riordan. At the €3,350 mark was Inchisine Toby, while Inchisine Thunder sold at €3,000. Both of these were September 2020-born bulls sired by the herd’s stockbull, Cooldaniel Rekie.

Last to hit the mark was Westellen Fred W889, who sold for the joint second top price of €3,350. This October 2020-born bull was bred by John Tait, Midleton, Co Cork, and boasted four stars on both the terminal and replacement index. Sired by Stouphill Bomber T182, he is out of a Cheeklaw Eirwyn cow that goes back to Netherton Flora B162.