Olliver Stanley, Kells, Co Meath, with the commercial male champion and judge Tom Cox.

A return of the hot weather brought crowds out in droves, as Tok Tik stormed her way to the top spot at Mullingar Show last Sunday.

The two-tooth heifer, owned and exhibited by Roscommon men Fergal Flannagan and Brian Dyer, has been putting her stamp on the show circuit since her first day out this summer.

She made it a clean sweep on the day, winning the beef heifer under 30 months class, female commercial champion, the beef to the heel Mullingar heifer all-Ireland championship and finally went on to be tapped out as the supreme interbreed champion of the show.

The reserve interbreed champion went to Alan Gibbons, Strokestown, Co Roscommon, with his eye-catching January 2021-born heifer Carrowboy Untouchable ET, sired by Rawbawn Boss Hogg, who had previously been selected as the champion in the Angus ring.

Reserve champion Angus went to Amanda Bogan and Conor Craig from Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, with their January 2022-born bull calf Milbawn Ventura, sired by HF Rebel.

Commercial

Back in the commercial ring, the reserve female champion went to Sinead and Ciara McKeon from Ballinlee, Co Longford, with their baby heifer, sired by Elite Ice Cream.

Second in the beef to the heel heifer was Mark Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, with third place going to John Daly from Co Cavan.

Male champion in the commercial section went to Oliver Stanley with his baby bullock, sired by Imperial.

The beef to the heel bullock all-Ireland was won by Ivan Whyte from Bailieboro, Co Cavan.

In second place was Dave McMahon from Strokestown, Co Roscommon, and third went to Oliver Stanley from Kells, Co Meath.

Limousin ring

Millbrook Sexyspice led the way once again in the Limousin ring for William Smith, Oldcastle, Co Meath, winning the September to December 2021-born class before being chosen as Limousin champion. Standing in reserve was her stable mate Millbrook Sydney.

The breeder’s choice, continental four- or five-star breeding heifer class was also won by William Smith with Millbrook Seniorita.

In second place was Garret Behan, with Clonagh Moonbeam Dora ET, and third was William Gubbins with Cush Nadia.

In the Simmental ring, it was another week of doubles for Garret and Lyndsey Behan from Ballyfin, Co Laois, with Clonagh Moonbeam Dora ET, their December 2020-born heifer securing the breed champion.

Next in the line-up was also from the Clonagh herd with Neveda Trudy, a December 2021-born bull taking the reserve champion spot.

Thomas Plunkett with the Hereford champion.

Mullingar native Thomas Plunket secured the top spot in the Hereford ring with Arnagross Sunrise, a May 2021-born bull, sired by Black Water Master.

Birchess Pretty Lady, a three-year-old cow sired by Elgin Jackman, with her November-born bull calf Rockvally Stetson for Simone McCabe and Niall Maguire caught the judges eye in the Charolais ring winning the cow and calf class before being selected as the Charolais champion.

Reserve champion went to Jim Geoghegan with Lisnagree Show Girl ET, a September-born heifer sired by Horace JD.

In the Shorthorn ring, it was a great day for Derek and Martina Craig from Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, with their cow and calf pair winning the cow and calf class and the Shorthorn championship.

Standing in reserve was local man Oliver Brennan with his March 2022-born heifer calf Walshestown Red Rose, sired by PLS Super Mario.

Nichola Mulligan, Cregg, Co Galway, who was the winner of the young handlers class.

Nichola Mulligan from Cregg, Co Galway, has landed a hattrick of young handlers' titles this season, as she won her third stockmanship class in a row at Mullingar Show.

The young stockwoman was exhibiting her calf Alfie, who also won the January-born commercial calf class.

For a full report, including a full range of photos from Mullingar Show, pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.