Former secretary general at the Department of Agriculture Tom Moran with former Minister for Agriculture Brendan Smith TD.

The Board of Kerry Group announced that it has appointed Tom Moran as chair designate to succeed Mr Philip Toomey who will retire as chair and as a director of the company at the conclusion of the company’s AGM in April 2022.

Tom Moran was appointed to the board in September 2015. Tom Moran served for 10 years as secretary general of the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The appointment of Tom Moran as chair follows a selection process by a sub-committee of the board led by Dr Hugh Brady, the senior independent director. Another secretary general, Michael Dowling, chaired Kerry Group from 2014 to 2018.

The news came as Kerry Group released preliminary statement of results for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Dividends

During the year, the group paid an interim dividend of 28.5c per A ordinary share, which was an increase of 10.0% on the prior year interim dividend.

The board has proposed a final dividend of 66.7c per A ordinary share, payable on 6 May 2022 to shareholders registered on the record date of 8 April 2022.

When combined with the interim dividend, the total dividend for the year amounts to 95.2c per share (2020: 86.5c per share), which is an increase of 10.1% over last year’s dividend.

Big spenders

During the year, the Group completed five acquisitions for a total consideration of over €1.1bn. These acquisitions were aligned to the group’s strategic priorities, enhancing the group’s taste and nutrition capabilities, while also expanding its presence in emerging markets.

Debt

The group’s balance sheet is in a strong position. With a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0 times, the Group has sufficient headroom to support future growth plans. During the year, the group repaid US$200m of outstanding private placement notes.

Following this repayment, the group now has no financial arrangements that carry financial covenants.

Trading profit and margin

Kerry reported trading profit was €875.5m (2020: €797.2m) and trading margin was 11.9%, representing an increase of 40bps, driven by the recovery of operating leverage and the net contribution of acquisitions and disposals.

Taste and nutrition reported trading profit of €913.4m (2020: €814.2m) and trading margin of 14.6%, an increase of 40bps, driven principally by operating leverage.

Consumer foods reported trading profit of €82.1m (2020: €99.2m) and trading margin of 7.2%, a decrease of 60bps, principally reflecting the sale of the Meats and Meals business.

The trading profit reflects Group EBITDA of €1.1bn (2020: €1bn) and an EBITDA margin of 14.7% (2020: 14.4%).

Group revenue was €7.4bn (2020: €7bn) reflecting a reported increase of 5.7%. This comprised a volume increase of 8.0%, increased pricing of 1.2%, an adverse translation currency impact of 1.8% and an adverse impact from business disposals net of acquisitions of 1.7%.

2020: Group reported revenue (4.0%), volume decrease (2.9%), pricing increase +0.3%, transaction currency (0.1%), translation currency (2.3%), contribution from business acquisitions of +1.0%.

Taste and nutrition revenue was €6.3bn (2020: €5.8bn) reflecting a reported revenue increase of 9.0%. This comprised a volume increase of 8.3%, increased pricing of 1.3%, an adverse translation currency impact of 2.7% and contribution from business acquisitions net of disposals of 2.1%.

2020: Taste and nutrition reported revenue (4.4%), volume decrease (3.0%), pricing increase +0.1%, transaction currency (0.1%), translation currency (2.6%), acquisitions +1.2%.

Consumer foods revenue was €1.1bn (2020: €1.28bn) reflecting a reported revenue decrease of 10.5%. This comprised a volume increase of 6.0%, increased pricing of 0.5%, a favourable transaction currency impact of 0.1% and a favourable translation currency impact of 1.7%, which were more than offset by the adverse impact from the disposal of the Meats and Meals business of 18.8%.

CEO comment

Chief executive officer of Kerry Group Edmond Scanlon said: “We ended the year on a strong note with excellent growth across our business.

“In 2021 we achieved strong overall growth across all regions with group revenue of €7.4bn, driven by volume growth of 8.0%.

“In the taste and nutrition retail channel we continued to deliver strong growth, while we achieved excellent growth in foodservice with business volumes in all regions above 2019 levels in the fourth quarter.

“This growth was well spread across our end use markets, with beverage, bakery and meat delivering particularly strong performances.

Kerry is stronger positioned and more resilient than ever

“The year was important for Kerry from a strategic perspective. We continued to enhance our position as a market-leading taste and nutrition company with a number of strategic portfolio developments, while further enhancing our local footprint to support our growth ambitions, which we outlined as part of our strategic update at the capital markets day in October.

“While recognising that current market environment and inflationary pressures continue to present challenges across our industry, Kerry is stronger positioned and more resilient than ever as we enter a new strategic cycle. Our earnings guidance range for 2022 reflects the Group’s strong growth prospects and the net effect of recent portfolio developments.”

In brief

Group revenue of €7.4bn reflecting 8.0% volume growth.

Taste and nutrition volumes +8.3% (Q4: +7.2%).

Consumer foods volumes +6.0% (Q4: +7.1%).

Pricing of +1.2%.

Group EBITDA of €1.1bn representing an EBITDA margin of 14.7%.

Group trading margin +40bps to 11.9%.

Adjusted EPS of 380.8 cent – up 12.1% on a constant currency basis.

Basic EPS of 430.6c (2020: 313c).

Free cashflow of €566m reflecting 84% cash conversion.

Final dividend per share of 66.7 cent (total 2021 dividend up 10.1% to 95.2c).

022 adjusted earnings per share guidance of 5% to 9% growth on a constant currency basis.

