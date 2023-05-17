National Shearing Champion Tom Perry of Strabane, CoTyrone, with his brother James, mother Gloria, sister Kim, girlfriend Niamh Woods of Raphoe, Co Donegal, and father Ian at the second day of the Balmoral Show held at the RUAS showgrounds, outside Lisburn. \ Houston Green

Strabane native Tom Perry was crowned national shearing champion on day two of Blamoral Show, edging out Jack Robinson, Claudy with Russell Smyth from Coleraine completing the top three.

Perry and Robinson will go to represent NI, along with Graeme Davidson, Larne, in the six nations shearing competition on 9 August at Clonmany, Co Donegal.

Four days of competitive sheep shearing at Balmoral show saw a multitude of winners across the various classes.

The junior classes on day one saw Donegal man Christopher Begley come in first place. The intermediate classes were settled on day two with Dewi Jones from Wales taking the title while Iain Wilson, Islandmagee, placed second.

The ladies championship on Friday went to New Zealand’s Alice Watson, with Madison Rafferty from Killyleagh the top-placed local competitor in fourth. The senior championship later that day was won by Ellis Rees from Wales.

The final day of action saw England’s Matt Smith winning the Royal Ulster Open Shearing Championship, with local man Jack Robinson in second.

Read more

NI solar suppliers feel disadvantaged due to lack of grants