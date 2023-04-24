Six cattle were found with their tongues removed on separate farms.

The US Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and mutilation of cattle along highway TX-OSR.

Six cattle have been found dead, lying on their side, with tongues cut out in a mysterious fashion.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said each cow had a “straight, clean cut, with apparent precision” to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched.

“The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill.

“It was noted there were no signs of struggle and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area,” a spokesperson added.

Pattern

The area of highway involved runs into Brazos County, as well as Robertson County. Each of the six incidents, involving five cows and one weanling, occurred in different locations, fields and herds.

The cattle were mutilated with precision, says the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow,” the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of death of all six cattle remains unknown.

The sheriff’s office said that similar incidents have been reported across the US in recent months and that it is “actively co-ordinating with other agencies to find answers”.