The senior champion, overall champion and top-priced bull Tonley Endgame X809 that sold for 24,000gns (€25,813) to A & J Adam.

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society took Stirling by storm on Sunday and Monday, 5 and 6 February for its annual spring show and sale.

A total of 111 bulls were brought forward on the day with 86 going on to find new homes.

A 77% clearance of bulls saw a sale average of 7,063.35gns (€7,614) with a dozen bulls securing five figures.

It was the perfect storm for Neil and Mark Wattie who secured a number of titles and top prices on the day.

Following on from his stablemate was Wattie’s March 2021-born Tonley King Paco X812, also sired by Jester Eric that secured the reserve senior championship and reserve overall championship before going on to sell for 16,000gns (€17,208.69) to Messrs J H C Campbell and Sons.

Third prizewinner Thrunton Prince X468, bred by Messrs J H C Campbell and Sons, sold for the next highest price on the day when he was purchased for 15,000gns (€16,133). The April 2021-born bull is a son of Tonley Kasper.

Also selling for 14,000gns (€15,058) was second prizewinner and reserve intermediate champion, Thrunton Premier X475 to FJ Fraser and Son. The May 2021-born bull is sired by Tonley Kasper.

The junior champion of the day from Alistair Clark and Sons was Duncanziemere Edward X452 that sold for 14,000gns (€15,058).

The Auchincrieve Exodus son was born in June 2021 and sold to AM Shepherd.

The final bull that sold for 14,000gns (€15,058) was Blelack Jumping Jackflash X160 who sold to the Brotherton Herd.

First prizewinner, Haymount Exhibit X164 from Messrs J and W Arnott sired by Idvies Jordan Eric, sold for 12,000gns (€12,907). The August 2021-born bull was purchased by WP Allen.

GM Mitchell and Son were the purchasers on the day for another Tonley bull, and this time Tonley Egor X842 was turned out by K and M Howie. The April 2021-born bull sired by Tonley Royal Legend T474 sold for 11,000gns (€11,831).

The final three bulls brought forward for sale that sold for five figures found their new homes selling for 10,000gns (€10,755.43). Idvies Baracus X032, an April 2021-born bull sired by Idvies Ferrari from Messrs FJ Fraser and Son sold to the Castle of Mey Trust.

Second prizewinner Gordon E Type X640 offered for sale by the Trustees of the late Gordon R Brooke sold to D Whiteford while the intermediate champion, Duncanziemere Exodus X434 from Alister Clark and Son, sold to Staplegrove Livestock.