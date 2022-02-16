This picture taken in June 2021 shows a dead calf on the Cooke farm which simply rotted away where it lay.

A Fermanagh native who was formerly the UK’s deputy chief veterinary officer, and is currently the chief vet for Victoria State in Australia, is understood to be linked to an investigation into potential animal welfare abuses on a farm outside Enniskillen.

Dr Graeme Cooke took up his new role in Australia in 2020, having spent over three years as the UK’s deputy chief vet.

Despite not living in NI, it is understood Dr Cooke farms in partnership with his father Cecil.

The latest DAERA list shows that Cecil and Graeme Cooke received £24,814 of direct payments in 2020.

Mr Cooke senior is now into his 90s and since 2017 has been in a retirement home. As a result, it has been left to Graeme Cooke to ensure that cattle on the home farm are properly cared for.

According to locals, a farm manager has been employed to look after the day-to-day running of the business.

However, a neighbour described to the Irish Farmers Journal how suckler-bred animals on the farm appeared to have been consistently neglected, leading to potential animal welfare issues.

Pictures taken last June show cows standing in sheds with dead calves. The photos suggest that cows may have been given inadequate care at calving. The dead calves appear to have been left to rot where they lay.

A number of dead calves were pictured when neighbours visited the Cooke farm in June 2021.

The neighbour maintained that they initially raised their concerns with a member of the Cooke family last summer, and had spoken directly with Graeme Cooke in the early autumn. Dr Cooke gave assurances that the problems had been resolved, the neighbour contends.

DAERA officers attended the farm on a number of occasions to ensure the welfare of cattle and the removal of animal by-product

However, at the end of January 2022, neighbours again visited the farm to find numerous dead cattle as well as some emaciated animals. The PSNI were immediately contacted, as were veterinary officials in DAERA, and it is understood that a significant number of cattle have now been sold.

A DAERA spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the Department is investigating animal welfare concerns on a farm in Co Fermanagh.

“DAERA officers attended the farm on a number of occasions to ensure the welfare of cattle and the removal of animal by-product. The investigation is ongoing and the Department cannot make further comment at this time,” said the spokesperson.

Response

In response to queries raised by the Irish Farmers Journal, Graeme Cooke explained that his father was the sole owner of the farm, and since 2017 the farm has been managed by a paid farm manager. Graeme Cooke has power of attorney over this father’s finances.

“I was very disturbed to learn recently that the management on my father’s farm was not meeting the standards expected and contradicted what I had been told by the appointed farm manager,” said Graeme Cooke.

He added: “Immediate rectifications were put in place, stock sold and a new farm management and maintenance approach was installed. DAERA is aware of these actions.

“My personal values and professional life have been dedicated to supporting the health and welfare of animals and I am extremely upset by the possibility of any situation that might allow otherwise. The response has been swift and rectifications wide ranging, with no possibility of any future concerns.”

