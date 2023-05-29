The Department of Agriculture has published its CAP beneficaries list for 2022.

The Irish Farmers Journal can reveal the top CAP beneficiaries across Ireland and within each county.

Analysis of CAP payment data provided by the Department of Agriculture shows that stud farms and beef feedlots remain some of the top earners.

Country Crest Arable Limited, Co Dublin - a tillage and vegetable farm with some 3,000ac - bagged top CAP earnings, receiving just under €237,600 as its direct payment last year.

Owned by brothers Michael and Gabriel Hoey, Country Crest received nearly €20,000 in other CAP schemes, including over €9,500 for agri environment and climate measures. The farm’s direct payment is up over €7,000 from €230,500 received in 2021.

Vegetable farm Country Crest in Co Dublin has the largest CAP direct payment for the second year in a row. / Donal O' Leary

Vegetable farmer

O’Shea Farms Unlimited, Pilltown, Co Kilkenny, landed the second-highest CAP direct payment, receiving €224,352 and a further almost €15,000 in other measures.

The farm company, also known under Iverk Produce, grows and sells fruit and vegetables.

A Kildare stud farm is among the top 10 CAP beneficaries in 2022. / Bryan Keane

Godolphin Ireland UC, based at the 1,500ac Kildangan Stud, Co Kildare, came in third place with a CAP direct payment of €222,282.

The fourth-highest earner was Castlecor Potatoes Unlimited, Mallow, Co Cork, with a direct payment of €216,557.

The recipients of the fifth-highest direct payment were Cork dairy farmers T Brown and A O’Donovan with €212,362.

Lunarford Ltd, Co Tipperary, its principal activity which company documents say is the "farming of sheep, goats, horse, asses, mules and hinnies", had the sixth-highest payment at €204,801.

Beef farms

Branganstown Farms Ltd, Co Louth, came in seventh place on the top 10 list with €204,432. This Louth farm is directed by Larry Goodman and members of his family.

Two farms connected with Larry Goodman are in the top 10 list.

Rounding out the CAP direct payment top 10 were Park Farms Partnership, Co Carlow (€202,561); Kevin, Martin and Bríd Byrne, Co Kildare (€192,943); and Bellingham Farms, Co Louth (€192,581).

