This Scrogton Snapchat daughter sold carrying twins for £950 (€1,080.50) with the proceeds being donated by the Alexander family to the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance service. \ Alfie Shaw

Dol-Ilys Bale daughter out of a Pennan High Time dam, which sold for the top price of £2,850 (€3,241.50) at the recent Jalex Jewels online auction. \ Alfie Shaw

On 20 January, an online-only timed auction opened on MartEye via Harrison and Hetherington for the 2023 Jalex Jewels. The sale, held in conjunction with the Harestone, Howburn and Tamtain InLambuary sale, saw 23 lots of pedigree Suffolk gimmers go under the hammer.

The 23 gimmers from James Alexander’s award-winning flock, which is Maedi Visna-accredited on the Heptavac-P system, Enzo- and Toxo-vaccinated and scrapie-monitored, sold with a 100% clearance rate and a sale average of £1,386.96 (€1,577.48).

Topping the Jalex lots at £2,850 (€3,241.50) was a February 2021-born Dol-Ilys Bale daughter carrying to the 7,000gns Howgillfoot tup.

All of the gimmers in the sale were carrying to the highly regarded £6,666.67 (€7,577.95) Howgillfoot ram, which was purchased in Shrewsbury back in 2020, with all of the lots on offer due to lamb from 12 February onwards.

A special lot saw a May 2021-born gimmer sired by Scrogton Snapchat, which was scanned carrying twins, sell for £950 (€1,080.50), with all proceeds from this lot being donated to Air Ambulance Service Northern Ireland. Carrying twins and selling for £2,550 (€2,900.29) was a February 2021-born Jalex ET cross Pyeston Bodyguard daughter and she was followed on a Scrogton Jack The Lad daughter out of Forkins Black Gold which sold carrying a single lamb for £2,100 (€2,388.47).

Also breaking the £2,000 barrier on the day was a Dol- Ilys Bale daughter out of Strathbogie Buffalo Bill when she sold carrying twins for £2,050 (€2,331.60).