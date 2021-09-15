Processed meats can be either Irish or imported. \ Claire Nash

Coca-Cola retains its spot as Ireland’s top retail brand for the 17th successive year in the Checkout magazine/Nielsen IQ ranking of the top 100 brands.

Tayto crisps has continued its rise to the top, rising from fifth in 2019 to third last year and is now runner-up in 2021.

That means last year’s number two brand, Dairy Milk, drops to third position while Avonmore, Glanbia’s dairy products brand, climbs to fifth having dropped to sixth last year.

Keogh’s has also had a good year rising from 93rd to 70th, while Carroll’s rises from 37th to 26th though Denny’s, part of the Kerry Group and about to become part of JBS, is the top-selling sliced meat.

There is, of course, a distinction to be made between well recognised Irish food processing brands and those that use Irish ingredients.

Dairy produce generally uses Irish milk, processed meats can be either Irish or imported, while flour used in Irish bread brands is exclusively imported as an Irish option isn’t available.