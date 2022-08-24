This 1948 show winning Field Marshall Series II achieved the highest price of the day, securing £18,760 (€22,252).

Last week, East Anglian-based auctioneer Cheffins hosted its annual Harrogate Vintage Sale at the Great Yorkshire showgrounds.

Comprising over 900 lots, the sale grossed over £500,000 (€593,077), with buyers from across Europe and the UK.

There were over 150 classic and vintage tractors on offer, with an immaculate 1948 show-winning Field Marshall Series II claiming the highest price of £18,760 (€22,252).

This extremely well restored Massey Ferguson 135 sold for £17,188 (€20,387).

This 1964 Massey Ferguson 35X sold for £12,328 (€14,622).

This 1956 Porsche A133 tractor went under the hammer at £10,184 (€12,078).

Other highlights included an extremely well-restored Massey Ferguson 135 which achieved £17,188 (€20,387), a 1964 Massey Ferguson 35X which sold for £12,328 (€14,622), a 1969 Massey Ferguson 165 which sold for £10,505 (€12,460) and a 1956 Porsche A133 tractor which went under the hammer at £10,184 (€12,078).

Oliver Godfrey of Cheffins said: “We saw large crowds on the day, with buyers from across the northern counties and further afield as well as hundreds of bidders online.

“The market is clearly still going strong for both vintage and classic tractors, and the Harrogate Sale offered collectors a great selection of machines from as early as 1919 to classics from the 1990s.

“There was also a strong trade for vehicles, bygones, collectors’ items and stationary engines.”

The next vintage collective sale to be offered by Cheffins takes place on 23 October at the Cheffins Machinery Saleground, Sutton, near Ely.