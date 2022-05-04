This April 2020-born Limousin heifer sold in-calf to Ampertaine Lance carrying a heifer calf due in September sold for £3,800 (€4,523).

This January 2019-born Charolais heifer sold in-calf to the stock bull carrying a heifer calf and due to calve in August sold for £3,300 (€3,928).

This May 2020-born Limousin heifer sold scanned in-calf with a bull calf to EBY due to calve in November sold for £6,500 (€7,738).

This July 2019-born Belgian Blue heifer sold scanned in-calf with a heifer calf to Brookland Poet due in October 2022 sold for £10,000 (€11,904).

This June 2019-born Charolais heifer sold scanned in-calf to Brookland Poet due to calve in October 2022 sold for £4,100 (€4,880).

This July 2019-born Limousin heifer sold scanned in-calf with a heifer calf to the Limousin bull due at the end of May sold for £6,700 (€7,976).

The Alexander family has built up a strong reputation for sourcing top-quality heifers which go on to do well for purchasers.

Many of these heifers are sourced in the south of Ireland.

A wide variety of breeds is also a key feature of the Jalex sales and last Saturday’s sale saw 199 heifers sold to average £2,504.50 (€2,980), with 78 successful purchasers from the UK and Ireland, with 25% of the heifers sold to the UK mainland.

Show-quality heifers hit big money, with the general run of heifers selling for £1,700 to £2,200 (€2,023 to €2,619).

Leading the way at £10,000 (€11,904), a new record for this sale, was a Belgian Blue-cross heifer sired by Sheehill Fearless, an Empire D O Chain son out of a Wilodge Topgun-sired cow. She was carrying a heifer calf by Brookland Poet and sold to a Scottish farmer.

Limousin-cross heifers sold to £6,700 (€7,976) for a heifer sired by Ampertaine Commander. She was carrying a heifer calf to a Grove Farm bull sired by Ewdenvale Ivor and was purchased by Ivan Llynn, Armoy, Co Antrim.

The Llynns also went to £4,100 (€4,880) for the leading Charolais heifer, a Fury Action-sired heifer.

Simmental heifers sold to a top of £3,000 (€3,571) for a purebred unregistered heifer. She sold scanned with a heifer calf to Cavan-based Jim Heery.