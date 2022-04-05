Beechmount Rocket sold for €3,700 for Geraldine Collins, Callan, Co Tipperary.

A smaller than anticipated entry of 18 catalogued bulls saw just 12 presented for sale at last Saturday’s Irish Limousin Cattle Society show and sale of bulls in Thurles Mart.

Seven bulls found new homes on the day, leaving a clearance rate of just under 60%. The seven bulls that sold averaged €3,100.

Local breeder Stephen Tierney, who operates under the Bannixstown prefix, was the judge for the day and he selected Beechmount Romeo as his champion bull.

Bred by Geraldine and Tom Collins from Co Kilkenny, Romeo is by Lodge Hamlet and went home unsold having failed to meet his reserve price.

Two bulls hit €3,700 on the day. The first was third-prize-winning Beechmount Rocket from Tom and Geraldine Collins, a July 2020-born son of Grenache going back to the homebred Beechmount Nessa.

Reserve champion Powerstown Rikki sold for €3,700 – bred by Brid Cronin from Mallow, Co Cork

Rikki is sired by Elderberry Galahad and goes back to a Cameos-bred dam. Local breeder Jim Parkinson had a good day’s trading, selling his four bulls to average €3,000.

Marlhill Ryan sold for €3,200 for Jim Parkinson, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

All were sired by his stock bull Galbally Klogan, which is by Roundhill Saturn with On Dit and Highlander in his bloodlines. His top price was €3,300 for Marlhill Ross, a September 2020-born bull by Galbally Klogan and out of a Woodview Gregory-bred cow.