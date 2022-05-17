Dairy farmers have driven the trade for Aberdeen Angus bulls all spring and they were out in force again at the weekend in Carrick-on-Shannon for the annual May sale.

While the trade didn’t hit the heights of recent sales in the south, it did record a solid average of €2,720 and a clearance rate of 83%, with 39 of the 47 bulls present selling on the day.

Well-known Co Leitrim breeders Cathal and Cormac Duignan took home the top call of €3,900 for their April 2021-born bull Laheen U Dandy, an Early Sunset Hightime son.

The Duignans had a good day’s trading, also selling Laheens U Rock, a March 2021-born son of HF Rebel for €3,600.

Other prices

Strokestown breeder Michael Doorley took home €3,750 for his son of HW Farghal.

The Mulligan family took home €3,700 for their bull Clooncarne Utah, sired by Knockmountagh Robert, while Joseph Farrell took home €3,700 for his bull Mong Ultimate, sired by HW Farghal.

Local breeder Alo O'Hara took home €3,600 for his bull Kinard Uri, sired by Stouphill Bomber.

Mullingar breeder Gabriel Glynn took home €3,500 for his bull Moybridge Levi, a son of HW Farghal.

Just three of the 13 heifers sold at an average of €2,175/head, while the two Hereford bulls sold for €2,450 and €1,400.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society holds its last mixed breed bull and heifer sale on Saturday 11 June.