Dungimmon Victor sold for the top price of €7,400.

Snow falling outside the bull sales shed for the the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society’s annual March show and sale in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday morning last didn’t lower the temperature inside and a strong contingent of buyers assembling for the small catalogue of bulls available.

Reports on the ground suggest that dairy farmers have been hoovering up both Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bulls in bull breeders' yards, with a number of bull sales in April down on entries due to the high levels of on-farm sales.

It was Ballyconnell brothers William and Andrew Woods who took home the top price in the sale with their January 2022-born Aberdeen Angus bull Dungimmon Victor.

Sired by Haymount Warsmith and out of a homebred cow by Rosemead Karona, Victor came to the sale on the back of a number of wins on the 2022 summer show circuit.

After a marathon bidding session, auctioneer Francis McGowan eventually knocked him down at €7,400 to a Westmeath suckler farmer.

Drumbeera Vladimar with Patrick Beirne, which sold for €4,600.

Next-highest price went to the youngest bull in the yard Drumbeera Vladimar from Thomas F Beirne, Gorvagh, which sold for €4,600.

The March 2022-born son of Caulry Nationwide was out of a Newbridge Hero cow.

Judge Cathal McCormack from the Steil Angus herd in Roscommon tapped out Leo McEnroe’s August 2021-born bull Lisduff Dream On X955 as champion.

He failed to meet his reserve in the ring, but McEnroe went on to sell two other bulls - Lisduff Lewis Hamilton and Lisduff Duke for €4,500 each.

Reserve champion

Local man Donal Carroll from Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, took home €4,000 for his December 2021 son of Rawburn Boss Hogg, Feeraghdonal U237 Son of Her H.

Also hitting €4,000 was the pre-sale show reserve champion Aughnamona U Everest from Geraldine Shanley.

This November 2021-born bull was by Carrigroe Nationwide, going back to a Knockadrinan Bellman J464-bred cow.

John Brennan took home €3,400 for his bull Moyview Umar, which was sired by Loughanleigh Pantanna.

Local man Patrick Farrell sold his son of Coolnahinch Puddle for €3,300, while William Foster sold his son of HF Rebel 53Y for €3,200.

Seventeen of the 21 Aberdeen Angus bulls present sold for an average of €3,550.

Heifers

A small number of four Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to average €2,840, with Dara Diffley and Nigel Cox achieving the top price of €3,000 for their February 2021-born daughter of Dillon New Holland, Duighgiolla Ulrika.

Five Charolais bulls sold to average €2,840, with John and Kevin McDermott taking the top price of €3,100 for their October 2021 bull Ballynabreen Solo, sired by Ballym Mylove.

Patrick Farrell sold his Limousin bull sired by Elderberry Galahad for €3,000.

The next show and sale of bulls and heifers will take place in Carrick-on-Shannon for Aberdeen Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn on 8 April, while a show and sale of continental animals will take place on 15 April.