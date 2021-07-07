Foxhill Charollais Walkabout sold for the top price of 17,000gns. \ Country Girl Media

The British Charollais Sheep Society hosted its premier sale in Worcester recently, hitting a top price of 17,000gns.

Overall, three five-figure sums helped set a ram lamb average of over £1,900.

Hitting the top price of 17,000gns was Foxhill Charollais Walkabout from Michael and Melanie Alford. This son of last year’s 4,600gns purchase Thackwood U Corker is out of a dam by Carthorpe Grand Duke, which has previously bred lambs to 2,500gns.

A mid-December-born twin lamb, this one was subject to a frenzied bidding war, eventually falling to the Ingram family, Aberdeenshire, for their Logie Durno and Loanhead flocks.

Second-top call at 15,000gns came from a quartet of breeders when buying Cavick What A Boy from Mitchell Britten and Elizabeth Barber.

Sired by a Loanhead tup and out of a homebred dam by Loanhead Midas Touch, he sold to Messrs Probert, Jeremy Price, T H Roberts and Esmor Evans.

The Ingram family then recouped some of their outlay when taking 10,000gns for Loanhead Washington from Gregor and Bruce’s flock.

This one is by the 16,000gns Foxhill Charollais Va Va Voom and out of a dam by Rhaeadr Orlando. He sold to Arwyn Thomas and RG and RA Jones.