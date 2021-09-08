RJ Hutchinson's male sheepdog Jo was sold for €27,460 at Welsh online auction in September. \ Farmers Marts Ltd

A new record of €27,470 was set for a male sheepdog sold at auction in Britain.

RJ Hutchinson’s sheepdog, Jo, is a fully trained working dog and had plenty of experience working the fields of Lancaster, England.

Jo was purchased by US buyer L Thelen who was bidding from Oklohoma.

RJ Hutchinson's male sheepdog Jo was sold for €27,460 at Welsh online auction in September. \ Farmers Marts Ltd

The second highest price of the sale was €14,900, which was paid for cattle and sheep bitch, Tess, consigned by Welsh farmer R Games. Tess was sold to an unknown buyer from Cumbria.

The timed online auction of 187 working dogs took place on Monday 30 August to Wednesday 1 September.

In the part-trained section of the sale the A Owen-trained Groesfaen Jess made €5,470, followed by Muggington Lane who made €4,655.

The Jones family from Corwen, Wales, were very successful vendors at the auction, receiving the two highest prices in the pup section. Top price in the pup section and third highest price of the sale overall went to Ela Von Jones, who received €9,400 for her four and a half month old pup Cefneithin Jan.

Ela’s brother Dico Jones received second-highest price, getting €4,365 for his pup Cefneithin Mist.

Eleven other dogs made over €5,800. Pups averaged at €1,700 with an overall sale average of €3,140.

RJ Hutchinson's male sheepdog Jo was sold for €27,460 at Welsh online auction in September. \ Farmers Marts Ltd

The sale organisers, Farmers Marts (R G Jones) Ltd, said demand at the moment for well trained dogs continues, with over 80% clearance. Pups with good pedigrees and those who showed potential to work were most sought after.