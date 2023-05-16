The trained section saw a clearance rate of 69%.

A fully-trained sheepdog for farm work has sold for €9,089 at a Welsh auction of working dogs.

The seller - K Evans from Brecon in Wales - sold the bitch, Cornbeg Jet, to an unknown buyer in the Netherlands.

The Farmers Marts sale saw a strong entry of 155 working sheepdogs and pups last week.

The third-highest price of the sale was €8,053 in the trained section and was achieved by Ben from M Healy, Co Kerry.

Ben, an Irish dog, sold to new home in Co Sligo.

Ben went on to sell for €8,053 and will head up to his new home in Co Sligo.

Partly-trained

The partly trained section was topped at €6,384 by Gwen, a promising young and well-bred Huntaway bitch, who will happily work both sheep and cattle in the pens and fields.

Gwen, who was owned by an E Rees from Upper Bwlch is Wales, was in high demand, as it is a rare opportunity to buy a working Huntaway. An Irish buyer topped the bidding at €6,384.

Gwen, a rare Huntaway, sold to Irish buyer.

Sale organisers Farmers Marts (R G Jones) Ltd said demand remains strong for well-trained and well-bred sheepdogs. This was reflected in the trained section, with a clearance of 69%.

There were fewer pups put forward for the May sale, but, nevertheless, the pups sold well to meet demand, with a clearance rate of 75%.

The next sale is on 5 July, with entry forms open on 22 May and closing on 14 June.