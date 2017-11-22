Top-quality weanling bull prices up €32/head
By Nathan Tuffy on 23 November 2017
Analysis of MartWatch data has shown that the average 350kg bull has sold for almost €20/head more in October and November 2017 when compared to 2016.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Beef
Related Stories
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
PBR, 3.5 yo, 5 star bull, easy calver, very docile, calves can be seen. IBR and...
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...