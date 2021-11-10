Mr Yasukazu Kamada will replace Mr Shingo Hanada as president of Kubota Holdings Europe BV and Kverneland Group, as of 1 January 2022.
Current CEO and president, Mr Hanada will instead take on the role of managing executive officer, president of Kubota North America Corporation and president of Kubota Tractor Corporation.
Mr Kamada entered the Kubota Corporation in 1983, where he has worked for Kubota for almost 40 years in various management positions in Japan and the US. In his last position he was managing executive officer and general manager of the engine division.
