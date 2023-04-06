White clover has rhizobia bacteria in its roots that fix nitrogen from the air and this can supply 50kg to 200kg N/ha per year.

Carbon farming is a whole-farm approach to optimising carbon capture on farms by implementing practices that are known to improve the rate at which CO2 is removed from the atmosphere and stored in plant material and/or soil organic matter.

Several ways in which farmers can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and increase carbon sequestration on their farms were outlined at the Farming for Soil Health event at Johnstown Castle last month.

First of all, Teagasc experts recommended reducing nitrogen (N) fertiliser use.

Different ways in which this can be achieved is by getting better use out of slurry by using low emissions slurry spreading (LESS) and applying slurry in the spring.

Protected urea

Using protected urea is also advised, as is precise fertiliser application. This includes the 4 Rs - right product applied at the right rate, right time and in the right place.

Animal management is also very important. This means genetic selection for improved performance and low enteric methane, using sexed semen in a dairy enterprise and, for beef enterprises, reducing the age of slaughter, which, according to Teagasc, has the potential to reduce emissions by 0.3 to 0.5Mt carbon dioxide equivalent.

Grassland management

When it comes to grassland management, it is recommended to include white clover in the sward, as well as extending the grazing season.

According to Teagasc, for every 10 days’ increase in the grazing season, there is a 1.7% reduction to GHG emissions.

Including white clover in the sward has many benefits, including increased herbage quality during the summer months in comparison with grass-only swards.

White clover also results in increased dry matter (DM) intake in summer and autumn, as well as higher milk production and liveweight gain.