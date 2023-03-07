Snow and ice are expected during the second half of the week, with upland farms most likely to be affected.

Heavy frost is a pain when it comes to feeding stock and snow will cause problems for stock outdoors.

Outlined are a few tips for keeping the farm operational.

1. Removing the silage pit cover

Ice on the silage clamp can be dangerous, so wait until it thaws if you need to pull the cover back. Remove enough cover to last until the weekend when milder weather is expected to return.

2. Water

If the farm has a history of pipes freezing, fill a few intermediate bulk containers (IBC) with water to provide a back-up supply if troughs freeze.

Lag any exposed piping. Also, check the workshop for spare fittings and piping in case frost causes damage to the water supply.

Leaving an outdoor tap slightly turned on will also reduce the risk of pipes freezing. Just make sure water is being collected in an IBC or drain pipe, rather than running across the yard, which creates ice.

3. Machinery

Check tractors and loaders are topped up with anti-freeze. Keep a spare battery or booster pack handy for machines that are slow to start on frosty mornings.

Park the tractor or loader in the feed passage of the cattle sheds. Heat from livestock can raise internal air temperature, making machines easier to start.

4. Delay handling tasks

If the yard has ice, delay any tasks where cattle have to be removed from the shed for handling until the ice has thawed.

5. Cattle at grass

Where cattle are at grass and unlikely to be housed, they will be more unsettled during ice and snow.

Offering a high dry matter forage such as hay or straw will help with gut fill, helping to keep cattle more settled. Meal can do the same.

Shelter is crucial for any stock that will remain outside, so move animals to more appropriate paddocks if necessary.

Cows with calves will need magnesium supplementation as the risk of tetany increases. Young stock will also be more prone to developing pneumonia, so ensure they have plenty to eat.

