Topcon Agriculture recently announced the launch of a new manual guidance and autosteering receiver.

Alongside the new AGM-1 and AGS-2 receivers, new Topnet Live cellular, satellite and bridging correction services have been introduced – Realpoint, Starpoint and Skybridge.

Topcon believes accurate positioning is not only required for precise operations but expansive data collections too such as yield data, soil types and fertility all for improved decision-making. The new technology is said to improve all associated tasks where tracking location data is relevant for crop optimisation, soil preparation, seeding and crop care as well as harvesting.

The receiver and steering controller uses the new Topnet Live correction services. With the option of Skybridge, users can maintain network connection during any RTK interruption.