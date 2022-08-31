Average grass growth so far in 2022 is back 10% compared to the three year average, according to data from PastureBase Ireland.

The average grass growth rate across the country for the last week was 35kg per hectare per day, which is half of what it was this time last year.

There continues to be a massive regional variation, with some farms in the southeast growing as little as 5kg/ha/day, while Ballyhaise College in Co Cavan recorded a growth rate of 90kg/ha/day last week.

It is likely that farms badly affected by the soil moisture deficits are experiencing a reduction in cumulative grass growth of around 30% compared to normal, with this lost growth being replaced by silage and purchased concentrates.

As reported on pages 32 and 33, the dry spell is set to cost some farmers between €300 and €400 per cow between now and the year end.