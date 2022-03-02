The junior champion Grangwood Rock on Barney ET from Gerry O'Keefe, Co Limerick sold for €8,000. \ S Kinahan

There was a tough day’s trading at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s first bull sale of 2022 in Tullamore Mart, Co Offaly, last Saturday.

While there were 91 bulls catalogued for the sale, a number of those were missing due to home sales and also being entered for the society’s premier sale in Elphin on 19 March.

There were 64 bulls forward for sale, with just 34 finding new homes, delivering a clearance rate of 53%.

The average price settled at €3,614, back €155/head on the same sale in 2021, which was held 100% online due to COVID-19.

Highlights

There were a few highlights. Young judges the McGovern sisters from the Rotary herd in Tyrone tapped out Grangwood Rock on Barney ET as their junior champion and he went on to get the top price of the sale, with Tom Cox dropping the hammer at €8,000.

The October 2020-born son of the popular Goldstar Echo is out of Picasso-bred cow and he came with a five-star terminal index of €155 coupled with a calving difficulty figure of 7.8%. He travelled north of the border to Fermanagh suckler farmer Ian Brock.

The reserve champion in the junior section came from Galway breeder Mattie Kelly. His November 2020-born bull placed first in the youngest bull class in the pre-sale show. By Goldstar Othello and out of a Roundhill doc-bred dam, the November 2020-born bull had a five-star terminal index of €153 along with a calving figure of 5.4% and was knocked down to a Longford farmer at €3,800.

The reserve junior champion, which sold for €3,800, with Mattie Kelly and judges Caoimhe and Eimear McGovern. \ S Kinahan

Longford man Michael Hanlon secured the senior championship with his August 2020-born bull by Doonally New and out of a Nanouk cow. Ballinroey Rock ET has a five-star terminal index of €160 coupled with a calving figure of 8.8%. He was sold to another Northern customer from Newry for €5,700.

The senior champion Ballinroey Rock, which sold for €5,700, with Michael Hanlon, judges Eimear McGovern, Caoimhe McGovern and Michael’s son Mike Hanlon. \ S Kinahan

Reserve champion in the senior section went to Carlow breeder Michael McDonald for his September 2020-born Bourgogne son. He didn’t sell, having failed to meet his reserve.

Laois breeder Catherine Sheeran had a great day’s trading, taking home €10,600 for her two July 2020-born bulls.

Catherine Sheeran with her first prize-winning bull which sold for €4,600.

Her second prize winning August 2020-born bull by Fiston and out of a Nelson dam had a five-star terminal index of €170 along with a calving figure of 4.8%. He was sold for €6,000 to a Wexford farmer.

Catherine Sheeran with her second prize-winning bull which sold for €6,000.

Sheeran’s first prize winning bull, Camross Roco, also born in July 2020, is by Tombapik and out of a Lisnagre Elite-bred dam.

He also has a five-star terminal index of €153 along with a calving figure of 7.1% and was knocked down at €4,600 to a Galway farmer.

Gerry O’Keeffe was back in the money again for one of the youngest bulls in the yard.

His December 2020-born son of Jaquard was out of the show heifer Grangwood Jolly Holly who herself is sired by Goldstar Echo.

He has a terminal index of €176 and a calving figure of 6.3% and was knocked down to Limerick farmer Vincent Hogan to join his suckler herd in Kilmallock .

Mayo man William Scanlon made the trip from Westport with his bull Fermoyle Ricky.

Fermoyle Ricky, a second prize winner sold for €5,000, here with owner William Scanlon.

The September 2020-born bull is by Fiston and out of a Pirate-bred dam. He has a five-star terminal index of €158 and a calving figure of 4.5%. The long journey was worth it, with Tom Cox’s hammer dropping at €5,000 to a Westmeath suckler farmer.

Michael McDonald took home €4,400 for his T Urambo sire bull going back to the French-bred Delphine who is by Black Out. Tinnegarney Ronaldo ET has a five-star terminal index of €137 and a calving figure of 5.5% and he headed home with a Dundalk suckler farmer.

Willie Flynn took home €4,000 for his October 2020-born bull sired by Pottleragh Mark and out of a CF52-bred dam.

He has a five-star terminal index of €147 along with a calving figure of 3.9%. He was knocked down to a Co Cork suckler farmer.