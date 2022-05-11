It was a tough day’s trading at the Irish Hereford Society’s first Northern Leinster Hereford show and sale in Tullamore Mart, last Friday.

While there were 32 bulls catalogued for the sale, overall just 20 were presented on the day, with five of these bulls finding a new home. A number of bulls that failed to meet their reserve in the ring went on to sell on farm after the sale.

Average price on the day for bulls settled at €2,440, with the November-2020 born bull Brocca Hero claiming top price of €2,600. This third prize winning bull was bred by Noel Farrell, Castledaly, Moate, Co Westmeath. This bull was sired by Smithston Darby Hyf and is out of Brocca Rebecca.

Next in line was Westmeath breeder Christine Drumm’s bull, Crowenstown Walker. He fell under the hammer for €2,500.

This December-2020 born bull was sired by Kaludah Powerhouse L478 and is out of Crowenstwon Srethusa Ivy. This bull carries a four-star terminal index coupled with a five-star replacement index of €114.

Matching him with the price of €2,500 was the reserve male champion Knockmanta 1 Magi 2.

This 14-month-old bull was bred by Eamon and John McKiernan, Newtown, Monasterboice, Co Louth. The stylish bull is son of Fabb 1 Northern Star and carries a five-star terminal index coupled with a four-star replacement index.

T & A Fitzgerald took home €2,300 for their bull Grianan Virgo. This November 2020-born bull was sired by Battalion Undertaker M023 Et and carries a four-star terminal index coupled with a beef calving difficultly figure of 2.3%.

Fetching the same price of €2,300 was the December 2020-born Gageboro Vergil.

This bull was bred by Niall Daly and Lisa Holloway, Rossa, Horseleap, Motate, Co Westmeath. He was sired by Gageboro Trogan and is out of the dam Gageboro Precious.

The bull carries a four-star replacement index coupled with a beef calving difficulty figure of €2.3% and was knocked down to an Offaly farmer.