DAERA has confirmed to private veterinary practices in NI that where an inconclusive animal is found at a bovine TB test it will automatically mean that the whole herd will have movement restrictions applied.

To date, where one animal is inconclusive at a test, a derogation to EU rules allowed for the herd to continue trading normally so long as any movements were within the UK, and the herd had not had a TB withdrawn status within the last three years.

However, this previous legislation has been revoked by EU Animal Health Law (AHL) and the derogation was not carried over.

The change comes into effect from 12 June 2023, and where an inconclusive animal is found at testing, the only movement allowed for the herd will be to direct slaughter. Herd restrictions will also apply “to epidemiologically associated herds” disclosed after 12 June 2023.

Herds where the existing derogation has been applied prior to this date will remain under the derogated status until the inconclusive animal is tested.

They can trade cattle locally, but not into Britain or the EU.

