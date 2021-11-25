What is your name? My name is Enzo Keane and I am six years old

What class are you in school? I am in junior infants.

What do you want to be when you grow up? When I grow up, I want to be a farmer so I can drive a tractor every day.

What is your favourite type of farm animal? My favourite animal is a cow.

What are you good at? I love to be creative. I like colouring and drawing.

What toy did you get? I got New Holland overalls and a Bruder bale trailer with eight round bales. My Daddy got them from our local New Holland dealership Armstrong Farm Machinery.

Tell us a little about this toy? The overalls are great for when I go on the farm. Every day my favourite job is to get fresh eggs from the hens.

What did you like about it? I can put them on over my school uniform!

What score, out of 10, would you give the toy? I give them 10 out of 10

If you had a superpower, what would it be? I would like to have turbo speed. “Daddy if I eat a turbo will I have turbo speed then?”

Cost

Bruder Bale Trailer with eight bales €25.

New Holland Kids Overalls €40.

