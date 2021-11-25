Lucky IFJ Junior reader Luke Quinn was delighted to be given the opportunity to review the McHale Fusion 3 baler

What is your name? My name is Luke Quinn, and I am 12 years old. I live in Elphin, Co Roscommon.

What class are you in school? I am in sixth class. I go to Clooneyquinn NS, Killina, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

What toy did you get? I could not believe my luck when I was given the McHale Fusion 3 baler to review.

What do you want to be when you grow up? When I grow up, I would like to be an engineer or a farm contractor. If I was to be an engineer, I would love to be behind the design of new eco-friendly agricultural machinery. I am doing well at maths at school and that’s why I think I would make a good engineer.

What is your favourite type of farm animal? My favourite farm animals are cows. With cows, you can start off with just one heifer and build up your own herd. You can choose what bull you use, for example a Limousin, Charolais, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford. If I was to choose it would be a Charolais bull. Hopefully, some day I will have my own farm. Right now I have a toy farm.

Tell us a little about this toy? The McHale fusion 3 baler is based on the real thing. It has a lot of moving parts. The side panels open so you can see the inside. The pickup reel works just like the real thing. The bale chamber also opens like the real one. The only difference is that it is a toy.

What did you like about it? I just loved everything about it. The detail is just brilliant, down to its hydraulic pipes, gears and the pickup works.

What score, out of 10, would you give the toy? I would give this toy a 9/10.

