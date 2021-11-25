What is your name? Andrew Woods, Carn, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

What class are you in school? I am in third class in Newtowngore National School, Co Leitrim.

What do you want to be when you grow up? I would like to be a farmer and an agricultural contractor when I grow up.

What is your favourite type of farm animal? My favourite type of animal is cows. I also really like sheep.

What are you good at? I am good at playing rugby and helping out on the farm. I help to feed the calves and also feed the pet lambs in spring time.

What toy did you get? Siku Massey Ferguson 8280 Xtra (Scale 1:32).

Tell us a little about this toy: It’s a great tractor. Siku toys and Britains toys are built to scale so they are exactly like they are in real life. The wheels turn so you can pretend you are driving when you are playing with them. There is a hitch on the front as well as the back on this model so you can attach machinery to the back as well as the front. The cab also comes off. It’s also made of steel so feels like a real tractor. We have some wooden yards so its great fun driving the tractor in and out of sheds and putting on different pieces of machinery. I also got the Siku Kuhn hedge cutter. This is like a real hedge cutter and you can adjust the arm to suit what you are cutting. The only negative is that it’s a little hard to get on the back of the tractor.

What score, out of 10, would you give the toy? I would give this toy 9 out of 10.

If you had a superpower, what would it be? I would love to be able to teleport from one place to another in the blink of an eye. That would be cool.