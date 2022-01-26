A tractor and car collided near Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, on Monday.

A collision involving a tractor and a car occurred in Donegal on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N13 at Killyverry, Newtowncunnigham, Co Donegal.

The driver of the car is also understood to be a farmer.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken afterwards to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to gardaí.

The circumstances of the collision are unknown at this point.