A collision involving a tractor and a car occurred in Donegal on Monday afternoon.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N13 at Killyverry, Newtowncunnigham, Co Donegal.
The driver of the car is also understood to be a farmer.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken afterwards to Letterkenny University Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to gardaí.
The circumstances of the collision are unknown at this point.
