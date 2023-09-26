A 3,500-gallon slurry tanker was stolen, along with a tractor.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of machinery from a farm in Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh.

A green John Deere tractor and Red Rock 3,500-gallon slurry tanker were stolen from a yard at an address in the Carra Road area of the village.

The theft is believed to have occurred between 8pm on Sunday 17 September and Monday morning 18 September.

The PSNI is appealing for information.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area between those times or who saw any suspicious activity to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 396 18/09/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form, available here.