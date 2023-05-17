Gardaí are appealing to the public for sightings or dash cam footage.

A 2006 New Holland tractor and tanker were recovered almost 5km from where they were stolen in Laois earlier this week.

The machinery was stolen from the bog at Kyletalesha, between Mountmellick and Portlaoise in the county, between 10pm and 12 midnight on 15 May.

The tractor and tanker were later located at Ballytegan, Portlaoise, almost 5km from where they was stolen and approximately 2km outside the town of Portlaoise on Tuesday morning 16 May.

Gardaí confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that they attended “an incident involving the theft of a tractor from private property in the Mountmellick area of Co Laois” on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for sightings or dash cam footage from around the time of the incident. You can contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 0598674100

A garda spokesperson said “no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing”.