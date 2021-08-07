Average tractor premiums increased by 3.8% in the first half of the year. \ Philip Doyle

There was a 10-year high in tractor claims notified in June of this year to FBD, according to FBD Holdings’ half year report.

“The frequency of claims relating to farm activities remained relatively stable throughout the year to date, however the month of June experienced the highest number of tractor injury claims in a single month than any other over the past 10 years,” it said.

FBD said that the rise in tractor claims this year, emphasises the need for continuing vigilance around farm safety.

Premiums

Average tractor premiums increased by 3.8% in the first half of the year, with FBD noting that this was due to larger tractors being insured.

Average farm premiums reduced by 1.2%, with farm activity levels unaffected by the pandemic.

Average premiums reduced by 2.1% across the book. The average premium for car insurance reduced by 5.7% “in a competitive environment reflecting improved underlying claims experience”, FBD said.

Business and commercial motor reduced by 8% and 11% respectively, which FBD said reflected reduced exposures and rating reductions.

Costs of claims

Motor damage claims and average repairs costs are continuing to increase well ahead of general inflation, with supply chains still adjusting to Brexit and COVID-19 disruption, FBD said.

“New technology in cars can result in claims costing multiples of the past with replacement sensors, headlights and driver-assisted supports.

“Property claims are seeing double-digit inflation over a rolling 12-month period. All of these trends are being closely monitored,” it said.