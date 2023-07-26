A tractor driver was airlifted to St James' Hospital in Dublin following a collision with a truck on Tuesday morning 25 July.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred on the N3 near Burrenrea in Co Cavan at approximately 11.40am.

In a statement, gardaí said that the driver of the tractor was a male in his 60s and was transferred by air ambulance to St James’ Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardaí added that there were no other injuries reported.

The road, which had been closed for a period, has since reopened and investigations are ongoing, gardaí have said.