A man in his 70s was killed when his tractor overturned in a collision in Co Donegal on Thursday morning, gardaí have confirmed.

The elderly man’s tractor overturned on the roadside in Corlea, outside Ballyshannon, following the collision, at approximately 10.45am.

The man was fatally injured and his body was taken to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place at a later date.

Investigation

A technical examination of the scene has been completed by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now been reopened.

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collision to contact them. Road users with camera footage (including dash cam) who were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda station on 071-985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.