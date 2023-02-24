Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle collision on Thursday.

The driver of a tractor who was involved in a collision on a bridge in Co Wexford has emerged uninjured, gardaí have confirmed.

The incident, which involved a tractor and trailer, occurred at approximately 9:30pm on Thursday 23 February on the Edermine Bridge near Enniscorthy.

The bridge, which crosses the river Slaney, remains closed until further notice.

The local authority is advising motorists to use alternative routes.