The incident took place near the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Cork on Thursday morning. / An Garda Síochána

Gardaí attended the scene of an incident which occurred in Co Cork on Thursday involving a tractor pulling a trailer with three trucks on board.

Gardaí said in a statement that it was "not a good idea" and have since launched an investigation into the incident.

The "incident of traffic management" took place near the Jack Lynch Tunnel at approximately 7.45am on Thursday morning.

Gardaí also said that the Jack Lynch Tunnel height detection system was activated as the tractor and trailer approached the tunnel.

One lane was blocked for a period of time, but it then reopened, gardaí said.