The Dealer wishes the best of luck to Leitrim suckler farmer Michael McCabe (pictured) who has organised a fundraiser in aid of the Parkinson’s association in conjunction with the Philip Sorahan and Oliver Leslie memorial tractor run.
McCabe, who is living with Parkinson’s himself, said he is committed to helping others suffering from the disease.
The tractor run will be held on the 24 September, starting in Ballinamuck, Co Longford, at 11am and donations can be made online via a GoFundMe page.
