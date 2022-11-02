The community of Glenamaddy, Co Galway, is organising a tractor run for Sunday 4 December in memory of the late Archie Naughton.
A lover of tractors and farming, Archie died at the age of 16 in July following his illness with the rare Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). His two brothers, George and Isaac, continue to fight the condition and all proceeds will go towards supporting them.
A raffle is being run alongside the event with a car and weanling heifer among the prizes. Readers can find out more by searching “Glenamaddy tractor run” online.
