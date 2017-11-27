Sign in to your account
Trade deal between UK and US premature for now – Perdue

By on
It's premature to be talking about a UK-US trade deal at the moment, with all the challenges Brexit is bringing the UK, US agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue has said.

