Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Trade mission in Asia concludes
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Trade mission in Asia concludes

By on
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed concluded a Bord Bia-led trade mission to Japan and South Korea on Friday. The trade mission focused on gaining increased Irish access to the region.
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed concluded a Bord Bia-led trade mission to Japan and South Korea on Friday. The trade mission focused on gaining increased Irish access to the region.

Over 30 representatives from the Irish food and drink sector joined the Government trade mission to Japan and South Korea this week. Businesses included, ABP, Aurivo and Dawn Meats.

Ireland currently exports 177t of beef to Japan, which is made up of mainly beef tongue, but is yet to gain official access for beef to the South Korean market.

Japan is well recognised as a market influencer in Asia and with the upcoming Japan-EU trade deal set to come into force next year and substantially reduce food and drink tariffs, Irish businesses are keen to be the first EU country to take advantage of the opportunities in one of the most valuable Asian markets.

Japan imports up to 700,000t of beef a year and demand for cheese, particularly cheddar, is growing. South Korea is the sixth-biggest beef importer in the world.

Progress

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed was keen to progress Ireland’s cause for access to the South Korean beef market this week and met with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on 17 November.

“It was useful to receive a direct appraisal from Minister Ryu on the progress of our application for market access for Irish beef.

“A number of stages remain to be cleared of the multi-phase process before market access can be secured.

“While Minister Ryu was reluctant to provide a definitive time frame for the completion of our application, he did indicate that it may be possible to move to the next phase of the process before the end of the year.

“I also took the opportunity to communicate to the minister our intention to initiate applications for poultry and sheepmeat access.”

Asian access

Creed has already confirmed this week that his request for Irish sheepmeat access to the Japanese market was turned down due to traceability issues around electronic tagging.

The lack of a time frame for approval to the South Korean market will be disappointing to many farmers.

However, establishing trade links in any Asian country takes a notoriously long time and the assurance from South Korea that the approval process will continue to progress, albeit slowly, should be seen as a success.

Ireland has had two out of five visits from South Korean officials and so far reports have stated that the officials were pleased with the standard of Irish abbatoirs and food safety procedures.

“This has been a positive week for Irish agri food ambitions in the region. Over five days, I’ve met four senior ministers in two major economies, been in the boardrooms of five multi-billion euro companies and attended 13 separate promotional events attended by over 400 Japanese and Korean buyers.

“More importantly, the travelling delegation from industry has indicated that the mission has been a success in terms of their efforts to build links in this marketplace,” Minister Creed said.

It is hoped that this trade deal will have helped to establish a toehold for Ireland in both markets in preparation for reduced tariffs in the EU-Japan trade deal and when Ireland gains access to the South Korean beef market.

Read more

Kerrygold butter to go on sale in South Korea

No Irish sheepmeat in Japan without electronic tagging

More in News
Member
BPS payments issue to another 1,500 farmers
News
BPS payments issue to another 1,500 farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 17 November 2017
Aurivo sets October milk price
News
Aurivo sets October milk price
By Patrick Donohoe on 17 November 2017
‘I ended up at the bottom of a slurry tank… everything weighs you down’
News
‘I ended up at the bottom of a slurry tank… everything weighs you down’
By Amy Forde on 17 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
In pictures: what consumers eat in South Korea
News
In pictures: what consumers eat in South Korea
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 17 November 2017
Kerrygold butter to go on sale in South Korea
News
Kerrygold butter to go on sale in South Korea
By Contributor on 17 November 2017
Member
No Irish sheepmeat in Japan without electronic tagging
News
No Irish sheepmeat in Japan without electronic tagging
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 16 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad