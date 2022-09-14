If more organic farming in Europe means lower productivity, Europe will have two choices – lower its food consumption or reduce livestock consumption to reduce the amount of animal feed.

The idea that Europe can go organic while keeping all food production in Europe is not credible according to David Laborde, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPIRI).

We should not be so naive about organic farming, because it leads to lower yields than traditional farming, said Laborde.

The debate about how much meat or dairy product is consumed in Europe is a decision for the consumer.

In Europe, we are going to import more agriculture product. If we do not produce the food, it will have to come from somewhere else.