Anna May McHugh said there has been a large volume of enquiries already for this year's Ploughing.

Following a two-year hiatus of the National Ploughing Championships, the online trade exhibition portal to book stand space has now been opened.

Officially launched on Tuesday 22 March, the trade exhibition portal will allow exhibitors to book stand slots ahead of the event on 20-22 September at "early bird rates".

The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has said that this year will see the biggest area to date allocated to exhibitions and demonstrations.

'Positive reaction'

"Already there is an incredibly positive reaction from exhibitors, patrons and visitors alike for Ploughing 2022, as companies are anxious to get back trading and people are keen to do business again," it said.

Exhibitors who have erected stands previously will be familiar with this year’s venue, which is set for Ratheniska, Co Laois.

According to the NPA, 2019 saw the biggest event to date, with an attendance of almost 300,000 people adding that it is the largest outdoor event on the Irish calendar.

Anna May McHugh NPA managing director said: “I’m delighted to be in a position today to announce that the trade exhibition portal for this year’s National Ploughing Championships is now open following a large volume of enquiries and requests from all over the country and significant international interest.

"[The] NPA continue[s] to make a determined effort to improve exhibitor and visitor experience alike.

"The NPA’s core mission is to create a pleasant, friendly and vibrant place for people to meet and do business and this is always our priority.”

For information regarding this year’s National Ploughing Championships, visit www.npa.ie or call 059-862 5125.