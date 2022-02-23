Tradeforus Forestry, an online trading platform for buyers and sellers of timber, forestry land and harvesting rights, will hold its first auction on 10 March.

The auction, which will be independently overseen by ifac, will include lots of timber and freehold forestry land from a range of counties.

The company said it will bring a “new dynamic to forestry trading” for the estimated 23,000 private forestry owners in Ireland.

Tradeforus Forestry chief executive Michael Broderick said: “Online trading is increasing across all aspects of the agri sector, delivering savings in time and money and simplifying buying and selling. Now, we want to bring similar advantages to buyers and sellers of timber, forestry land and harvesting rights.”