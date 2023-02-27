This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in June and July 2021 and weighing 357kg sold for €1,050 (€2.94/kg).

A 97% clearance rate in Cork Marts, Cahir, last Wednesday highlighted once again this week the demand for quality cattle, with forward cattle scooped up by factory agents from all corners of the country.

With grass customers starting to appear, store cattle were in short supply and hot demand.

There was an exceptional trade for quality assured Hereford and Aberdeen Angus cattle for grass, with a group of eight Hereford-cross heifers weighing 303kg selling for €820 (€2.71/kg) and an Aberdeen Angus heifer weight 465kg selling for €1,270 (€2.73/kg).

Heifers in the ring here in @CorkMarts Cahir this afternoon ?? This group of 8 @IrishHereford - cross heifers born in January and February 2022 and weighing 315kg sold for €790 (€2.51/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/tYgfWc1v6P — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 22, 2023

Despite these groups selling very well on the day, it was the small group of continentals that topped the heifer lots, with a pair of Limousin-cross heifers weighing 290kg selling for €900 (€3.10/kg).

Aberdeen Angus bullocks also sold particularly well, securing prices of between €2.56/kg and €2.91/kg, which was secured for a group of six bullocks weighing 395kg. Likewise, the traditional Herford types sold well, generally in the range of €1.85/kg up to €2.73/kg. Friesian bullocks were also in demand and typically fetched prices of between €1.74/kg and €2.18/kg.

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock born in June 2021 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,060 (€2.55/kg) here in @CorkMarts Cahir. @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/yWGdceFhAU — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 22, 2023

A slight change of scenery today ??@farmersjournal in @CorkMarts Cahir today where this pen of 11 Friesian bullocks born in February 2021 and weighing 441kg sold for €1,230 (€2.79/kg) @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/AV4Z5Petlp — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 22, 2023

Despite the number of continental bullocks being very low on the ground in Cahir at last Wednesday’s sale, the few lots of Limousin-crosses present sold very well, with the lower end selling for €2.92/kg and the top end commanding some of the highest prices of the day at €3.33/kg, which was achieved for a pen of six bullocks weighing 445kg.

A small selection of dairy bulls saw Friesian-crosses sell from €1.42/kg to €1.67/kg and Hereford-cross bulls sell from €1.85/kg to €2.64/kg.

There was also a strong dairy influence in the dry cow ring, with Friesian cows weighing in the 500kg to 600kg bracket selling between €1.78/kg and €2.51/kg, while Friesian cows weighing over the 600kg mark generally sold in the range of €1.98/kg and €2.19/kg.

Hereford cows commanded prices in the range of €2.45/kg and €2.68, while the Aberdeen Angus-cross cows sold in the range of €1.95/kg and €2.61/kg.

Topping the lots in the cow ring was a Limousin cow weighing 810kg that sold for €2,290 (€2.83/kg).

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan said: “Numbers have steadied this week after a very busy January, but are expected to start rising again from next week. Grass customers are starting to appear and we have seen a lot of traditional buyers back around the ring in the past two weeks.”

Total entries: 324.

Clearance rate: 97%.

Top price: €2,290 for a Limousin cow weighing 810kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born in February 2021 and weighing 485kg sold for €1,380 (€2.85/kg).

This group of seven Aberdeen Angus-cross heifers born in February 2021 and weighing 378kg sold for €1,000 (€2.65/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in February 2022 and weighing 330kg sold for €880 (€2.67/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in June and July 2021 and weighing 357kg sold for €1,050 (€2.94/kg).

This Hereford-cross bullock born in February 2021 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,090 (€2.63/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock born in June 2021 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,060 (€2.55/kg).

This group of three Shorthorn-cross bullocks born in February and March 2021 and weighing 278kg sold for €640 (€2.30/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross heifers born in January and April 2022 and weighing 255kg sold for €620 (€2.65/kg).

This pair of Limousin bullocks born in April 2021 and weighing 532kg sold for €1,580 (€2.97/kg).

This group of six Friesian bullocks born in March and April 2021 and weighing 545kg sold for €1,590 (€2.92/kg).