The scheme has a maximum grant ceiling of €30,000, with a maximum grant rate of 75%.

The Traditional Farm Buildings Grant Scheme, run by the Heritage Council of Ireland, closes for applications on Monday 24 April.

The scheme has been highly competitive in the past, with roughly 20% of applications being accepted for grant aid.

So far, in excess of 150 applications have been made.

A minimum grant of €2,000 exists, while the ceiling for grant payment stands at €30,000. Up to 75% of the cost of works will be covered by the traditional farm buildings grant.

General works

The general works that are covered, who is eligible for grant aid and information on grant rates can be found here.

Applications must be made online through the Heritage Council here.