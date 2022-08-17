The new Garda uniform has been described as a ‘streetwise look’ with a nod to the French uniform.

Well, it’s a pity they weren’t wearing them on Sunday directing traffic out of the Tullamore Show around lunchtime.

Some farmers felt they may as well have been sent to France with the detour they were told to go on when they came out the gate to go home.

One farmer told The Dealer that he had to go nearly 20 miles to get back into Tullamore for his dinner having been sent off out by Killeigh to get back around while others were stuck for over 40 minutes trying to get out.