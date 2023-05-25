An Aerlite trailer with sheep decks was stolen between 12pm Wednesday night and 7.20am on Thursday morning 25 May from a yard in Co Clare.

The yard is located in Roxton, which is approximately 5km from Corofin town in Co Clare.

The trailer is fully kitted out with sheep decks and the back bumper on the passenger side is bent inwards.

Trailer owner Seán Moroney told the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday morning that he locked the yard at 10pm on Wednesday night.

Photo of Sean's trailer prior to the theft.

“I live right next door and heard nothing. I noticed the lock on the gate had been cut open this morning and the only thing that was stolen was the trailer,” he said.

The gardaí were called straight away and are investigating the theft of the trailer.

Moroney is offering a reward of €1,000 to anyone with information which leads to the recovery of the stolen trailer.