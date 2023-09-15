The 12x6 Ifor Williams trailer was now on its third owner.

A cattle trailer which was stolen from a Roscommon farm yard in July has turned up in Charleville, Co Cork.

The owner of the trailer, Noel Grehan, said it was a pure stroke of luck that the trailer was spotted for sale on Done Deal, almost two months later.

The 12x6 Ifor Williams was stolen from his farm in Newpark, Kiltoon, Co Roscommon on 9 July.

At that time, Grehan had CCTV footage of the yard, which showed the thieves entering at 1.40am and proceeding to cut locks on sheds.

However, they failed to unlock a shed where a quad and many tools were stored, according to Grehan.

“They even tried to rob diesel from the tank before leaving the yard 40 minutes later," he told the Irish Farmers Journal back in July.

Done Deal

Nevertheless, the trailer was spotted on Done Deal in September in Co Cork, where it was seized by Gardaí and subsequently identified by Grehan.

"My son's friend was scrolling through Done Deal one night and thought he recognised it. When I saw the photos, I was 90% sure it was ours, so I rang Roscommon Garda Station and they then rang Charleville Garda Station.

"We went down to identify it and I knew straight away it was mine, because I had put on a new wheel nut and it was a smaller one to the other three.

"This was the third time the trailer was being sold since it was stolen from me, so I was definitely very lucky to get it back."